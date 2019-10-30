ABC Buys Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Produced By Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore & Shawn Holley

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Reasonable Doubt, a legal drama from Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions, Larry Wilmore’s Wilmore Films and ABC Studios, where Mohamed and Simpson Street are under deals.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Raamla Mohamed, who was writer-producer on Washington’s ABC/ABC drama series Scandal, Reasonable Doubt is co-executive produced by celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, a member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense “Dream Team.”

Photo by Clifford Leonard

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Charlie Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Mohamed executive produces with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Wilmore via Wilmore Films, which moved from ABC Studios to Universal TV this past summer. Holley and Jon Leshay are co-executive producers.

Washington two months ago posted a snap of the group in front of the ABC building, likely commemorating the initial pitch for the project. (you can see it below)

“The chance to work with a rising star like Raamla, a shining star like Kerry, and a legend like Shawn Holley was simply irresistible! I’m excited and honored,” Wilmore said.

Mohamed has a long history with ABC, having started as a writers assistant on Grey’s Anatomy. She remained with Shondaland, going on to work as a medical researcher on Off the Map before becoming a researcher on Scandal during season 1. After being accepted into the Disney-ABC Writing Program, Mohamed returned to Scandal, joining the writing staff for season 2 as a Disney fellow, and rising through the ranks to Supervising Producer for the series’ seventh and final season. She also was a writer on Shondaland’s Still Star Crossed and recently developed with Issa Rae at HBO.

Simpson Street recently wrapped production on limited series Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which stars both Witherspoon and Washington. Other projects currently in development include Disney/Fox’s Goldie Vance which will be written and directed by Rashida Jones, The Mothers with Warner Bros., City of Saints and Thieves with Will Packer Productions, and 24-7 with Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Rush.

Wilmore is host of Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air on The Ringer Podcast Network. He also has a number of projects in the works through Wilmore Films. Previously, he served as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. He is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and Hansen Jacobson.