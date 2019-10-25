Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Gets October 2020 Release Date; Michael Keaton & More Board

The Aaron Sorkin-directed drama, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, is slated for a wide theatrical release on October 2, 2020. The pic, which will get a limited release on September 25, 2020, is currently in production with plans to shoot in Chicago and New Jersey. In addition, Michael Keaton has officially signed to join the cast along with William Hurt (GOLIATH, AVENGERS) and J.C. MacKenzie (THE IRISHMAN, THE DEPARTED)

Deadline previously reported that the Oscar-winning actor was being eyed to join the ensemble cast which includes Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jeremy Strong, Alex Sharp, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

From Paramount Pictures, Cross Creek and DreamWorks Pictures, the film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Keaton will play Ramsey Clark, while Hurt is John Mitchell.

Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson, Stuart Besser and Matt Jackson are producing with executive producers include Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Maurice Fadida and Shivani Rawat. Rocket Science’s Thorsten Schumacher handled international sales.

Keaton is repped by ICM and Ziffren Law.