Aaron Paul Remembers ‘El Camino’ Co-Star Robert Forster

Actor Robert Forster died on Friday, the day his latest film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, was released on Netflix and in select theaters. In Vince Gilligan’s sequel to Breaking Bad, Forster reprised a memorable character he’d introduced in a guest stint during the original series’ fifth season.
In an emotional tribute posted on Saturday, El Camino and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul remembered the Oscar nominated actor who died from brain cancer at age 78.
Earning a Saturn Award for Best Guest Starring Role on Television in 2013 for Breaking Bad’s Granite State episode, Forster appeared in the final run of the AMC as the laconic Ed, a man of many trades.
Ostensibly, the mild mannered owner of an Albuquerque, New Mexico vacuum cleaner sales and services store, the real skill of Forster’s Ed was giving people complete new identities and getting them out of town – for a hefty fee of course.
Ed relocates Bryan Cranston’s Walter White to New Hampshire in the fifth and final season. The actor shows up significantly in the just launched El Camino feature to perform a similar function for Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman.
Breaking Bad star Cranston also paid tribute to Forster.
Dominic Patten contributed to this report.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.