‘A Quiet Place’ Actress Millicent Simmonds Set To Star In ‘Close Up’ Pilot At Freeform

EXCLUSIVE: A Quiet Place star Millicent Simmonds is making her way to Freeform for the upcoming pilot Close Up. The deaf actress will be one of the leads of the one-hour drama where she will be communicating in American Sign Language.

Set in a seemingly normal suburban town in Centreville, New Jersey, Close Up follows high school student Rachel Guyer, who is on a mission to expose the truth about her hometown and turn her community inside out. Millicent will play Jen, who plays a pivotal role in the town mystery. She is self-possessed and funny and tends to retreat into a rich imaginative inner world. Due to her impaired hearing, she is a natural observer and knows her town like the back of her hand. One to normally avoid attention at all costs, she takes a courageous step forward in the aftermath of a recent trauma.

The drama is executive produced by Peter Nowalk and written by Keith Staskiewicz (Three Delivery). The project stems from the three-year overall deal Nowalk, creator, executive producer and showrunner of How to Get Away With Murder, has at ABC Studios and its cable/streaming division ABC Signature.

Simmonds is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, L.L.P