‘A Moody’s Christmas’: Francois Arnaud Joins Fox’s Holiday Event Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Francois Arnaud (The Borgias, Midnight, Texas) is set as a series regular opposite Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins in A Moody Christmas, Fox’s half-hour holiday event series adaptation of the Australian series. Slated to air in December, the single-camera comedy series hails from CBS TV Studios, which will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, the six-episode A Moody Christmas centers on the Moodys, including Sean Sr. (Leary), his wife Ann (Perkins), their three grown children and an assorted mix of extended family members who gather for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications.

Arnaud will play Dan. He is the youngest Moody kid, the creative one, also a neurotic romantic. Brimming with potential, a graduate of Northwestern, Dan is a freelance photographer, currently working as an assistant on a catalog shoot. He may be charming and sweet, but is not exactly setting the world on fire, and seems incapable of committing to anything long term.

Best known for starring in the Showtime series The Borgias and NBC’s Midnight, Texas, Arnaud’s recent credits also include UnREAL opposite Shiri Appleby. He’ll next be seen starring in director Adam O’Brien’s upcoming indie horror thriller Home. Other previous credits include NBC’s Blindspot, Xavier Dolan’s I Killed My Mother and Stella Meghie’s Jean of the Joneses. He is repped by APA, Lasher Group, and attorney Dave Feldman.