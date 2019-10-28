‘A Christmas Carol’ Musical Movie In Works From Bill Condon, Stephen Schwartz & Disney

Bill Condon and Disney, who previously teamed on the 2017 live-action redo of Beauty and the Beast, are reteaming for a musical take on the Charles Dickens staple A Christmas Carol, Deadline has confirmed.

Condon, who was nominated for an Oscar for adapting the 2003 Best Picture winner Chicago, will direct and has already penned the script. Stephen Schwartz, the composer-lyricist for Broadway’s Wicked who has won three Oscars for The Prince of Egypt and Pocahontas, is writing the music.

The new film takes on the iconic tale from the perspective of Jacob Marley, the ex-business partner of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Marley’s ghost sends Scrooge the famed spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future to show the miser the error in his ways.

The project joins a Christmas Carol musical adaptation is in the works at Apple, with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds circling to star that one.

Condon, whose musical genre credits include co-writing 2017’s The Greatest Showman and directing 2006’s Dreamgirls, most recently directed The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen. It opens November 15.