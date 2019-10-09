‘9-1-1’ Tops Monday Ratings To Give Fox Demo Victory

Fox’s 9-1-1 was Monday’s top-rated show in broadcast primetime, growing a tenth from last week in the ratings to a 1.5 in the adults 18-49 demographic. That topped its time-slot rival, NBC’s The Voice, in the metric while drawing 6.31 million viewers.

The two-hour The Voice (1.3, 7.96M), off a tenth in the demo but ticking up in viewers for its battle round, was the night’s most-watched show. It edged 9-1-1 and fellow two-hour show Dancing With the Stars (0.9, 7.09M), which is even with last week’s final numbers.

The combo of 9-1-1 and steady newbie Prodigal Son gave Fox the nightly win in the demo. ABC, behind DWTS and 10 PM winner The Good Doctor (1.0, 6.33M), up two tenths from a week ago, won in viewers. ABC and the CW might have adjustments later however due to local NFL preemptions.

At 10 PM, NBC’s Bluff City Law (0.5, 3.72M), which is not getting an additional back order in its first season (making a Season 2 a tough proposition), was steady with last week.

CBS’ night included freshman Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.22M), steady in the demo and up in viewers week-over-week. All Rise (0.7, 5.44M), up a tenth, also saw a viewer boost, beating Prodigal Son and the CW’s Black Lightning (0.3, 900,000) in the 9 PM slot.

The CW’s All American (0.3, 960K) and Black Lightning and both saw gains in the early numbers.