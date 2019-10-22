42West Co-CEO Allan Mayer Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Our prayers go out to Allan Mayer, the venerable publicist who co-runs 42West. Mayer has been in the hospital since being involved in a serious car accident last Thursday.

I’ve confirmed this with 42West, which Mayer runs along with co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. I’m told that Mayer had surgery on Sunday to help repair multiple broken bones.

“Allan and his family thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support as he recuperates in the hospital,” the firm told me in a statement. There were no further details available at the moment but Deadline will report Mayer’s progress when those details do become available.