2019 World Series Matchup Set: It’ll Be The Houston Astros Vs. Washington Nationals Starting Tuesday

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a two-run walk-off to win Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The 2019 World Series will start on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, thanks to last night’s walk-off home run by the Houston Astros star infielder Jose Altuve to lead his team to a 6-4 triumph over the New York Yankees.

First pitch for the World Series on Tuesday is at 8:08 PM ET, with broadcasting on Fox, live streaming on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com

Houston had a tough series and beat the Yankees in six games, while Washington breezed past the St. Louis Cardinals, sweeping them. Both teams have outstanding starting pitching, making it likely that the Series will see some tight games.

The Houston Astros are sending Gerrit Cole to the mound for the opener, with the equally formidable Washington Nationals matching up with Max Scherzer.

Cole was scheduled to appear in a potential Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, but Altuve’s home run ended that need. The Nationals have been off for a week following their National League Championship Series sweep.