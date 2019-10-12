’12 Mighty Orphans’: Vinessa Shaw and Wayne Knight Join Depression Era Sports Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Vinessa Shaw (3:10 to Yuma, Hocus Pocus, Ray Donovan) and Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Space Jam, Narcos) have been cast alongside Luke Wilson in 12 Mighty Orphans, the based on a true story football drama, which is being directed by Ty Roberts. Based on the novel by Jim Dent, the film was adapted for the screen by Roberts and Lane Garrison.

Set during the Great Depression era, the story follows an orphanage where Coach Rusty Russell (Wilson) turns a scrawny band of underdogs into fierce warriors that leave their opponents bewildered and battered. These youngsters, in spite of being outweighed by at least thirty pounds per man, are the toughest football team around. They begin with nothing―not even a football―yet Rusty’s innovative offense helps lead the orphans to the state playoffs. At a time when America desperately needs fresh hope and big dreams, the Orphans prove that heart can triumph over the greatest of obstacles.

Shaw is replacing Alice Eve in the role Juanita Russell, Rusty’s wife who fights to bring equal rights and education to the most underprivileged children. Knight will play Frank Wynn, a man with a politician’s demeanor who runs the day-to-day operations of the orphanage but hides a darker nature.

Producers are Michael De Luca, Houston Hill, Angelique De Luca, and Brinton Bryan

Shaw is repped by BUCHWALD and Thruline Entertainment. Knight is also with BUCHWALD as well as LINK Entertainment.