‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’: India De Beaufort, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Alice Lee & Stephanie Styles To Recur On NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: India De Beaufort (Kevin Probably Saves the World), Michael Thomas Grant (Roadies), Kapil Talwalkar (American Princess), Alice Lee (Real Bros. of Simi Valley), and Stephanie Styles (Three Rivers) are set for season-long arcs opposite Jane Levy in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, NBC’s musical dramedy series. The series hails from Jake in Progress creator Austin Winsberg, Lionsgate, The Tannenbaum Co., Paul Feig’s FeigCo Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Written by Winsberg and directed by Richard Shepard, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke (Levy), a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event she starts to hear the innermost wants and desires of the people around her through songs. At ﬁrst, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse just might be an incredibly wonderful gift.

The cast also includes Skylar Astin, Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is recurring.

De Beaufort will play Jessica, Simon’s fiancée who now works front of house at one of San Francisco’s hippest restaurants.

Grant will play Leif, a wide-eyed, disheveled and seemingly sweet-natured coder who will do anything to get ahead.

Talwalkar will portray Tobin, a coder with “bro” energy who is computer smart but socially oblivious.

Lee is Emily, the upbeat and put together wife of Zoey’s brother David.

Styles will portray Autumn, a barista at Zoey and Max’s favorite coffee shop in San Francisco.

De Beaufort was a series regular on Kevin (Probably) Wants To Save the World and recently recurred on Veep. She is repped by Think Tank Management and Gersh. Grant, whose TV credits include Roadies and Up North, is repped by Atlas Artists and Buchwald. Talwalkar, who recently guest-starred on American Princess, is repped by Industry Entertainment. Lee, who also recurs as Chelsie on web series Real Bros. of Simi Valley, is repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Styles appeared in TV movie Three Rivers , recently recurred on Bonding and American Vandal, and appeared on the big screen in Booksmart. She is repped by Paradigm.