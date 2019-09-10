‘Your Honor’: Hope Davis Cast As Series Regular, Lilli Kay To Recur In Showtime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Hope Davis (For the People) is set as series regular opposite Michael Stuhlbarg in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series starring Bryan Cranston based on the hot Israeli drama format (Kvodo). Additionally, Lilli Kay (Chambers) will recur in multiple episodes. The legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King. The 10-episode series, produced by CBS TV Studios, is slated to go into production this fall in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer-playwright Moffat, Your Honor is adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. The legal thriller rips through all strata of New Orleans society.

Davis plays Gina, who may be even more dangerous than her husband, the much feared crime boss Tommy (Stuhlbarg). Kay plays their daughter, Fia, whose relationship with her new boyfriend may threaten her family.

Your Honor is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer. Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first episode. Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose) is directing the first three episodes and executive producing.

Davis received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her lead performance as Hillary Clinton in The Special Relationship. She also was nominated for an Emmy for In Treatment and a Golden Globe for the feature film American Splendor, as well as a Film Independent Spirit Award for The Secret Lives of Dentists. Her TV credits also include Strange Angel, American Crime, Wayward Pines, Allegiance, The Newsroom, Mildred Pierce and Six Degrees. On the big screen, Davis has appeared in such films as Rebel in the Rye, Captain America: Civil War and Wild Card, among others. She is repped by UTA and Kipperman Management.

In addition to serving as a series regular on Chambers, Kay has appeared in Madam Secretary and Paterno. She is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent.