‘Younger’ Season 6 Finale Draws 1.2 Million Viewers, Hits Demo Ratings Finale High

The September 4 season six finale of TV Land’s series Younger scored the hit comedy’s top rating for a season ender among Women 25-54 (1.4 in Live+3). The closer, which drew 1.2 million total viewers in L+3, scored season highs among several key demos, including P25-54 (.89 rating), W18-49 (1.1) and P18-49 (.70), while outperforming the season-to-date average by double digits in those demos (L+3).

Versus the Season 5 finale, the last episode was up in P25-54 and W25-54, down in P18-49, W18-49 and total viewers.

To date in 2019, Younger, which already has been renewed for a seventh season, is the #1 rated original ad-supported cable sitcom among female viewers, W18-49 and W25-54. The Darren Star comedy is poised for a three-peat as it also finished as #1 in those demos in 2017 and 2018 (L+7).

Additionally, for the sixth season in a row, Younger’s season finale was rated higher than the season premiere, with the finale posting a +10% gain from the season six premiere among P25-54. Younger Season 6 also generated 49 million social video views, up +70% from Season 5.

Younger is created, executive produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.