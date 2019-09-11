‘Young Sheldon’: Craig T. Nelson To Recur On Season 3 Of CBS Comedy Series

Parenthood and Coach alum Craig T. Nelson is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of CBS’ hit comedy series Young Sheldon.

Clearly a nod to his signature character on ABC’s ’90s sitcom Coach, Nelson will play Coach Dale Ballard on Young Sheldon. Dale Ballard is a Little League baseball coach who butts heads with George Sr. (Lance Barber) about Missy (Raegan Revord) wanting to join the team. The character will be introduced in the sixth episode of the upcoming third season, which premieres September 26.

On Coach, which aired on ABC from 1989-97, Nelson won an Emmy for his portrayal of Hayden Fox, head coach of the fictional NCAA Division I-A Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles football team.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on The Big Bang Theory. It features Big Bang‘s Sheldon Cooper at age 10, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Barber, Annie Potts, Revord and Montana Jordan co-star.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Nelson also is known for his starring role as the Braverman patriarch Zeek on all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood. On the film side, Nelson is the voice of Mr. Incredible in the Disney/Pixar animated franchise Incredibles. Other credits include feature Book Club and recurring roles on Grace and Frankie, Monk, CSI: NY and My Name Is Earl, among others. He’s repped by UTA, Forward Entertainment and attorney Tom Hoberman.

