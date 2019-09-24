‘Young Sheldon’ & Chuck Lorre Foundation Support Teachers, STEM Projects

Ahead of its Season 3 premiere on Thursday, CBS’ Young Sheldon and the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation are partnering with DonorsChoose.org with a $200,000 matching gift to support middle school applied science projects.

The foundation is continuing its support of public school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education doubling all donations made on the DonorsChoose.org site for any middle school applied science projects tagged with the Young Sheldon logo. To date, teachers at 83 percent of the nation’s public schools have created a classroom project request on the website.

Lorre Shutterstock

“On behalf of all of us at Young Sheldon, we are honored to continue our support of public school STEM education and teachers by partnering with DonorsChoose.org,” Lorre said. “Our public school teachers are truly unsung heroes, and it’s shocking that, on average, they spend about $479 of their own money for classroom projects. We hope this matching gift will, in some small way, help teachers and students bring their classroom dreams to life.”

The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative provides two-year grants to 20 public schools in Southern California and East Texas, totaling more than $600,000 in funding designed specifically to support each school’s STEM teachers and their in-class curriculum, after-school programs and experiential field trips. The program reaches more than 22,000 students, with a quarter of them qualifying for free and reduced lunches.

“We’re so grateful for the support of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation and Young Sheldon,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org. “This funding will help middle school STEM teachers give important learning opportunities to their students, spurring America’s future scientists, engineers, and mathematicians to success.”