‘Yellowstone’: Eden Brolin To Recur On Season 3 Of Paramount Network Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Beyond alumna Eden Brolin is set for a recurring role opposite Kevin Costner on the upcoming third season of Paramount Network’s flagship drama series Yellowstone.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Brolin plays Mia, a barrel racer at the rodeo who becomes friendly with the bunkhouse guys.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Brolin, the daughter of Josh Brolin, began as a recurring on Freeform’s Beyond midway through season 1 and was promoted to series regular for the second and final season. She recently wrapped a role in the independent feature Arkansas, opposite Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, and John Malkovich. Brolin will next be seen opposite Luke Wilson and Shelley Long in the upcoming independent drama feature Heirlooms, as well as the indie adventure film Tyger Tyger alongside Dylan Sprouse. Her other television credits include a guest-starring role on CBS’ Code Black. Brolin is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen.