XYZ Films’ Management Unit Inks First Group Of Filmmaker Clients

XYZ Films has signed its inaugural group of clients for its new management division, which focuses on filmmakers with an emphasis on global talent.

Among the inaugural signees as the Toronto Film Festival gets under way today are directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (TIFF world premiere Synchronic), director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (TIFF world premiere The Platform), director-producer Mattie Do (The Long Walk), director Egor Abramenko (The Passenger), film director Steven Ellison (aka “Flying Lotus”) — alongside his management team at Reality Happening Management — and writers April Wolfe (Black Christmas) and Ryan Holiday (Trust Me, I’m Lying).

“These artists and filmmakers are globally recognized creators with eclectic styles and strengths,” Van Steemburg said. “We are both proud and humbled by the opportunity to help their careers grow. They epitomize XYZ’s mission as a company and a brand.”

The management division is a major expansion for XYZ Films, the film production and sales outfit that this year brought Tatyana Joffe onboard as President of International Sales and hired Tamir Ardon to head its new Documentary Division.

XYZ Films is at Toronto with a slate of titles that include Synchronic, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan; Midnight Madness opening-night film Blood Quantum; Midnight Madness pic Color Out of Space, starring Nicolas Cage; The Platform (El Hoyo), which premieres in the Midnight Madness section; Contemporary World Cinema selection Jallikattu; and Stowaway, starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette.