Writers Guild Tells Members About New Ways To Connect With Managers, Agents.

Late Friday evening, The Writers Guild of America West and Writers Guild of America East have sent out a joint letter to membership outlining two new ways to connect with a franchised agent or manager.

Earlier this month, the WGA reached out to personal managers to connect them with writers who are looking for new representation. The move came nearly five months after the guild ordered all of its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign its new Agency Code of Conduct.

The guild asked managers to fill out a questionnaire if they are accepting new writer-clients. If they are, the guild will add them to its Staffing and Development Platform, an online system that helps connect feature and TV producers with writers looking for work.

Management firms were asked to specify which of their managers are accepting new clients; if they are willing to look at cold submissions; or if they’ll only read submissions based on the recommendation of an attorney, another client or another writer. The questionnaire also asked managers to specify if they are more interested in representing feature writers, TV comedy or drama writers, or late-night and variety writers.

The complete note from Friday below, addressed to “Dear Guild Member”:

“We have two new ways for you to connect with a franchised agent or manager that we want to share with you today.

In addition to the existing list of signatory agents, which you can find here, we are now offering 1) a list of managers seeking new clients and 2) a list you can submit to if you are seeking a manager or franchised agent.

List of Managers Seeking New Clients

Today the Guild is making available an online list of 79 management companies who are currently accepting new writer clients, which will be updated periodically.

The Manager List is available to Guild members through the Staffing and Development Platform under “Literary Manager List.”

Management companies have provided information about the type of submissions they will read, the type of writer-clients they are looking for, and further specifics to help with your search. If you find a manager you think might be a good match for you, contact the management firm in the way they specify.

If you have any difficulty accessing the Manager List, please contact the Online Services Department at (323) 782-4141 or via email at directory@wga.org.

List of Writers Seeking Representation

The Guild is also creating a Literary Representation Memo that you can submit to if you are seeking a manager or franchised agent. We’ll make it available to managers and agents who have accounts in the Staffing & Development Platform. They will contact you if they think they are a match for the representation you are looking for. You can specify whether you are looking for a manager or an agent or both.

If you’re seeking a manager or a franchised agent, you can submit to the Literary Representation Memo through the Staffing and Development Platform under “Literary Rep Memo.”