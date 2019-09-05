‘Black Ops’ Producer World Media Rights Developing True Crime Series With Real-Life ‘Bosch’

EXCLUSIVE: Black Ops producer World Media Rights is developing a true crime series with the real-life inspiration for Amazon’s Bosch after securing access to two Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Cold Case Unit veterans.

The company, which is backed by Germany’s ZDF Enterprises and makes shows such as Hitler’s Circle of Evil for Netflix, is working up ten-part doc series Catching the Cold Killers.

It will follow officers Rick Jackson and Adam Bercovici as they re-open cold cases that have bewildered LA’s law enforcement community for years.

Jackson, who is a founding member of the LAPD cold case unit, was the inspiration for Michael Connelly’s fictional character Harry Bosch, which was adapted into the eponymous Amazon cop drama.

The series comes as a recent FBI report found that 40% of murders in the U.S. went unsolved in 2017.

British production house World Media Rights take a slightly unusual route to productions; the company generally produces and finances its shows before taking them to broadcasters around the world. It will launch Catching the Cold Killers at next month’s Mipcom.

WMR’s Alan Griffiths and Dean Palmer will exec produce.

Griffiths, CEO of World Media Rights, said, “Rick and Adam are great characters, sparking off each other as they get to the bottom of some of LA’s most baffling murders. Catching the Cold Killers will combine world class storytelling with psychological tension and dramatic intensity, documenting a collection of fascinating true crime stories in a compelling, binge worthy package.”