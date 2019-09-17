WME Promotes Becky Gardenhire As Co-head Of Nashville Office

WME has upped Becky Gardenhire to co-head of the Nashville office where she will work alongside current co-heads Scott Clayton, Joey Lee and Jay Williams. The new position makes Gardenhire the highest-ranking female leader at any Nashville based agency.

In her new role, she will oversee WME’s day-to-day operations in Nashville’s growing office. Gardenhire also oversees touring, television, literary and sponsorship opportunities for artists including Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, LANCO, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Tenille Townes, Ingrid Andress, Sara Evans and Trisha Yearwood. She also launced social impact initiatives for WME and the Nashville music community, such as Talk the Talk, a long-running monthly lecture series that connects women across the Nashville music business.

Gardenhire’s career started in 2002 at the William Morris Agency’s Beverly Hills office. She relocated to Nashville in 2003 and was named partner in 2017. Last year, She was named CMA’s Talent Agent of the Year Award. In addition, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Country Music, the Board of Directors for TJ Martell’s Nashville chapter and the Board of Directors for the W.O. Smith Music School.