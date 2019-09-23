Will Arnett Cast In BBC Soccer Comedy From ‘The Inbetweeners’ Creators

Arrested Development star Will Arnett has joined the cast of The First Team, the BBC2 comedy from the creators of The Inbetweeners.

Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s six-part series follows the misadventures of three young soccer players and Arnett will play their team’s eccentric American chairman.

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (The Feed, The Children Act), Jack McMullen (The Souvenir), Jake Short (SuperCool, This Is the Year) lead the cast, with the comedy currently in production.

L to R: Jack McMullen, Jake Short, and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah. Fudge Park/ BBC

The First Team is produced by Morris and Beesley’s indie Fudge Park, while BBC Studios is providing financing and is handling international sales.

Roseanne and That ‘70s Show producer Tom Werner is executive producing alongside Caroline Leddy, who worked on The Inbetweeners and Derry Girls.

Morris and Beesley said: “We’re so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we’ve worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously.”