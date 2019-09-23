Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Cruella’: Cannes Best Actress Winner Emily Beecham Joins Disney Live-Action Prequel With Emma Stone

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Game Of Thrones', 'Fleabag' Top Emmys - Complete List Of Winners

Read the full story

Will Arnett Cast In BBC Soccer Comedy From ‘The Inbetweeners’ Creators

Will Arnett
Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Arrested Development star Will Arnett has joined the cast of The First Team, the BBC2 comedy from the creators of The Inbetweeners.

Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s six-part series follows the misadventures of three young soccer players and Arnett will play their team’s eccentric American chairman.

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (The Feed, The Children Act), Jack McMullen (The Souvenir), Jake Short (SuperCool, This Is the Year) lead the cast, with the comedy currently in production.

The First Team
L to R: Jack McMullen, Jake Short, and Shaquille Ali-Yebuah. Fudge Park/BBC

The First Team is produced by Morris and Beesley’s indie Fudge Park, while BBC Studios is providing financing and is handling international sales.

Roseanne and That ‘70s Show producer Tom Werner is executive producing alongside Caroline Leddy, who worked on The Inbetweeners and Derry Girls.

Morris and Beesley said: “We’re so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we’ve worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad