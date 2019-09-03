‘Wild Mountain Thyme’: Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken & Dearbhla Molloy Join Romance Feature

Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken and Dearbhla Molloy have joined the cast of John Patrick Shanley’s Wild Mountain Thyme.

They join A Private War’s Jamie Dornan in the romance feature, which is an adaptation of Shanley’s Outside Mullingar. Blunt replaces Holliday Grainger, who was originally set to star.

Anthony (Dornan) always seems to be out in the fields working, worn down by his father’s (Walken) constant belittling. But what really stings is his father’s threat to bequeath the family farm to his American cousin Adam (Hamm). Rosemary (Blunt) at first seems to hold a grudge for having been shamed by Anthony in childhood, but the sparks between them would keep a bonfire blazing through the night. Her mother Aoife (Molloy) strives to unite the families before it is too late.

Related Story Notes On The Season: End Of Emmy Race Morphing Into Beginning Of Oscars With Busy August Campaigning On Both Fronts

Principal photography kicks off later this month in Ireland and Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights while Lionsgate has taken UK rights from Hanway Films. CAA Media Finance is handling the U.S. rights and negotiated the deal with Bleecker Street together with Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb.

Pic was developed by Mar-Key Pictures, Likely Story and Port Pictures and is produced by Leslie Urdang (The Seagull), Anthony Bregman (Foxcatcher) with Alex Witchel, and Martina Niland (Once) of Port Pictures. Andrew Kramer will executive produce.

Dornan is represented by UTA and Troika in the UK, Blunt is represented by CAA and The Artists Partnership in the UK, Hamm by CAA, and both Blunt and Hamm are represented by Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern. Molloy is represented by United Agents in the UK and Principal Entertainment in the U.S. and Walken is represented by ICM Partners. Dornan is represented by UTA, Troika in the UK and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern and Shanley is represented by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.