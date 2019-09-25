‘Why Women Kill’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Cast In Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (10356388g) Kirby Howell-Baptiste attends the LA premiere of "Why Women Kill" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, Calif LA Premiere of "Why Women Kill", Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Aug 2019
Shutterstock

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars in the new CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, has joined Disney’s live-action Cruella prequel, which has Emma Stone in the titular role. Craig Gillespie is directing the film, which centers on the iconic black-and-white-spotted-coat-wearing villain. The studio remains tight-lipped on plot details for the pic, which hits theaters Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 2021.

Howell-Baptiste co-starred on the first season of BBC America’s Killing Eve and has recurred in a number of television shows including Drunk History, The Good Place, and Barry.

Variety was first to report Howell-Baptiste’s casting.

