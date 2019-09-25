‘Why Women Kill’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Cast In Disney’s ‘Cruella’

Kirby Howell-Baptiste, who stars in the new CBS All Access series Why Women Kill, has joined Disney’s live-action Cruella prequel, which has Emma Stone in the titular role. Craig Gillespie is directing the film, which centers on the iconic black-and-white-spotted-coat-wearing villain. The studio remains tight-lipped on plot details for the pic, which hits theaters Memorial Day weekend, May 28, 2021.

Howell-Baptiste co-starred on the first season of BBC America’s Killing Eve and has recurred in a number of television shows including Drunk History, The Good Place, and Barry.

Variety was first to report Howell-Baptiste’s casting.