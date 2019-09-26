Donald Trump Blows A Gasket At Hollywood’s Congressman Online & On Live TV As Whistleblower Hearing Wraps Up

A critical day in the administration of the 45th POTUS turned into a live media fist fight between two determined rivals

No one is ever going to accuse Donald Trump of being the kind of guy to benignly take a slap on the cheek. However, today the former Celebrity Apprentice host went truly ballistic on live television over the burgeoning Ukraine scandal and Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire’s just wrapped testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

“It’s a disgrace to our country,” bellowed the President of the United States in an almost unprecedented fashion to the cameras on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force base mere minutes after Air Force One had landed from days of awkward U.N. meeting in NYC.

“It’s Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pious, whatever you want to call them,” Trump added in a near incoherent rant against the media savvy California congressman who chairs the Intelligence Committee and helmed Thursday’s hearing. Barely catching a breath, the besieged POTUS also spewed a bullet point litany of accusations against Joe Biden, listing his own administration’s accomplishments and suggesting the courts should get involved in stopping the growing impeachment inquiry.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the long awaited inquiry on Wednesday as more and more information about Trump’s alleged effort to strong arm a foreign government for political gain in the 2020 election came to light.

With cable news and online publications split almost as harshly along partisan lines as Democrats and the GOP, the often apparently forgetful Maguire was in the hot seat over a whistleblower compliant and subsequent cover-up over Trump’s egregious conduct on a call with the newly elected president of the Ukraine earlier this year.

“Adam Schiff doesn’t talk about Joe Biden and his son walking away with millions of dollars from Ukraine and then millions of dollars from China,” Trump said resurrecting old and seemingly untrue slanders against the family of the man who may be the Democrats’ Presidential nominee in 2020. Accusations that CNN moved fast to fact check as Trump was still speaking.

Even before that barrage from Trump on TV, POTUS took to social media from Air Force One to attack frequent cable news guest Schiff, whose district encompasses much of Hollywood:

A whistleblower with second hand information? Another Fake News Story! See what was said on the very nice, no pressure, call. Another Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff has zero credibility. Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Informed of the tweet as he was speaking to reporters just after Intelligence Committee concluded, Schiff quipped: “I’m always flattered when I’m attacked by someone of the President’s character.”

Both masters of the media, Schiff and Trump have clashed repeatedly ever since the latter was sworn into office in January 2017

The already high drama of this morning was kicked off with the House Intelligence Committee released the actual complaint and unveiling that that the whistleblower had “information from multiple U.S. government officials that the president of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the president’s main domestic political rivals.”

Maguire’s day on Capitol Hill isn’t over.

The Acting DNI boss is currently behind closed doors talking to Senators about the Ukraine matter and Trump’s seemingly politically inspired actions. Keeping his own counsel so far, ex-Vice-President Biden is in Hollywood today for another round of deep pocketed fundraisers with some of the Democrats’ biggest donors after appearing on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Strap up tight, because the louder you scream, the faster this is all going to go.