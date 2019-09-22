‘Where’s My Roy Cohn?’ Has Respectable Debut, ‘Loro’ Opens Quietly – Specialty Box Office

All was fairly quiet on the specialty box office front this week, with the debut of just a handful of films. The most notable of the bunch was Matt Tyrnauer’s riveting Where’s My Roy Cohn? Other openers this weekend included a Loro, as well as Gunpowder & Sky’s horror-comedy Villains, starring IT Chapter Two‘s Bill Skarsgård and Kyra Sedgwick, which had openings that were decent, but nothing earth-shattering.

‘Where’s My Roy Cohn?’ Henry Burroughs/Shutterstock

Sony Pictures Classics feature documentary Where’s My Roy Cohn? opened exclusively in New York and Los Angeles on four screens, and is estimated to rake in $42,364. Deadline learned that it performed better in New York than it did in Los Angeles — which is probably because the ruthless Donald Trump mentor was more of a New York figure. Nonetheless, SPC hopes to add to its box office stack once Roy Cohn continues to expand next week.

Meanwhile, IFC Films‘ Loro is closing in on a $5,567 opening on one screen in New York. Paolo Sorrentino’s feature about a corrupt Italian Prime Minister getting scammed by an escort service has tiny hints of Hustlers to it — and, as Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions at IFC said, she hopes that word-of-mouth will get more people in the theater to see this film. We’ll just have to see if it gets a bigger audience and more dollar bills once it comes to Los Angeles next week.

‘Villains’ Gunpowder and Sky

The Gunpowder & Sky genre film Villains kicked down the door to bring a subversive home invasion horror to theaters. Directed by Dan Berk & Robert Olsen, the film follows two amateur criminals (Skarsgård and Maika Monroe) who break into a suburban home, only to discover a dark secret that two sadistic homeowners (Sedgwick, Jeffrey Donovan) will do anything to keep from getting out. The film had an exclusive opening in Regal Cinemas this weekend on a whopping 100 screens in 33 markets. Its weekend gross is estimated to be $149,969, which is healthy. But Deadline has learned that although it had a mild debut run in New York and Los Angeles, it failed to bring in a strong showing elsewhere.

Other openers this weekend included the Indian film Nikka Zaildar 3, which opened on 61 screens in 32 markets and is expected to net a $105,000 weekend gross. GKIDS brought their animated artistry to the specialty box office this weekend with Hiroyuki Imaishi’s action-packed anime adventure Promare, which brought in an estimated $79,808 in its debut.

Rounding out new releases is Oscilloscope‘s gripping war documentary Midnight Traveler from Hassan Fazili which premiered at New York’s Film Forum to the soft tune of $4,200, and will expand to Los Angeles on October 4, with a national roll-out to follow.

Speaking of Oscilloscope, Justin Chon’s Ms. Purple continues to hold steady in its third week, as it expanded to 12 screens and took in a weekend estimate of $18,400, bringing its cume to $51,811. These numbers are noteworthy in regards to Chon’s indie box office draw, as his previous film Gook was at $43,678 in its third week. If the expansion and interest sustain, Ms. Purple may surpass Gook at the box office.

‘Monos’ Neon

In its second week, Neon and Participant‘s Monos expanded to 15 screens, to bring its estimated weekend gross to $52,493, a tiny boost from last week. Abramorama’s Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements saw its second week out on one screen, and barely moved the needle to $9,680.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice continues to bring the hits, as it went out to 218 screens on its third weekend and brought in $436,600, making its cume $1,650,539. This is good news for Greenwich, as its previous music documentary Echo in the Canyon grossed $202,335 on its third weekend out. The film, which is projected to be #18 in the top films of the week, will expand to more top 50 markets, such as Boise and Nashville, in week four. And if it continues to bring in audiences, it may become one of the top five highest-grossing documentaries of the year.

The Peanut Butter Falcon may have fallen from the top 10 to #13 on the list of top films of the week, but it continues to hold strong and impress in its fourth week of wide release (seventh total). The Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz road trip adventure dramedy, starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and newcomer Zack Gottsagen, has an estimated weekend gross of $1,015,480, bringing its cume to a noteworthy $16,758,976 — and this from a film that had a $6.2 million budget.

‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ Amazon Studios

This weekend, Amazon went all-in with Brittany Runs a Marathon, as it expanded even further to its widest release, now playing on a staggering 1033 theaters in 180 markets in its fifth week, bringing in an estimated weekend gross of $1,044,379. Even though the film is expected to come in at #12 on the list of top films of the week, it looks like Brittany has hit a wall, as we have learned it dropped another 38% on Friday and is struggling in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, San Diego, and a handful of arthouse theaters around the country.

Below are all the estimated weekend grosses at the specialty box office.

NEW RELEASES

Loro (IFC Films) – Week 1 [1 Theater], Weekend $5,567, Average $5,567

Midnight Traveler (Oscilloscope) – Week 1 [1 Screen], Weekend $4,200, Average $4,200, Cume $6,411

Nikka Zaildar 3 (Rising Star Entertainment) Week 1 [61 Screens], Weekend $105,000, Average $1,724

Promare (GKIDS) – Week 1 [31 Screens], Weekend $79,808, Average $2,574

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 1 [4 Screens], Weekend $42,364, Average $10,591

Villains (Gunpowder & Sky) – Week 1 [100 Screens], Weekend $149,969, Average $1,499

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND Cracked Up (Abramorama) – Week 2 [1 Screen], Weekend $3,770, Average $3,770, Cume $9,628 Desolation Center (Matson Films) – Week 2 [5 Screens], Weekend $6,271, Average $1,254, Cume $13,502

Monos (Neon/Participant Media) – Week 2 [15 Screens], Weekend $52,493, Average $3,500, Cume $121,645

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (Abramorama) – Week 2 [1 Screen], Weekend $2,217, Average $2,217, Cume $9,680

One Cut of the Dead (Variance Films) – Week 2 [7 Screens], Weekend $13,075, Average $1,868, Cume $38,633

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

After The Wedding (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [31 Screens] Weekend $19,764, Average $638, Cume $1,546,708

Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios) – Week 5 [1033 Theaters] Weekend $1,044,379, Average $1,011, Cume $5,284,566 Chhichhore (FIP) – Week 3 [98 screens], Weekend $211,146, Average $2,155, Cume $1,721,000

The Farewell (A24) – Week 11 [126 Screens] Weekend $114,060, Average $905, Cume $17,347,644 Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles (Roadside Attractions/Samuel Goldwyn Films) – Week 5 [49 Theaters] Weekend $32,080, Average $654, Cume $482,827 Honeyland (Neon) – Week 9 [36 Screens] Weekend $25,875, Average $719, Cume $576,630 Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (Greenwich Enterainment/1091) – Week 3 [218 Theaters], Weekend $436,600, Average $2,003, Cume $1,650,539 Luce (Neon) – Week 8 [60 Screens] Weekend $36,000, Average $600, Cume $1,955,758 Maiden (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 13 [39 Screens] Weekend $19,565, Average $502, Cume $3,098,625

Midsommar (A24) – Week 12 [30 Screens] Weekend $19,566, Average $652, Cume $27,415,512 Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (Abramorama) – Week 5 [22 Screens] Weekend $29,275, Average $1,331, Cume $325,235 Ms. Purple (Oscilloscope Laboratories) – Week 3 [12 Screens] Weekend $18,400, Average $1,534 Cume $51,811