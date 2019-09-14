Click to Skip Ad
How To Watch The 2019 Creative Arts Emmys

Diane Haithman

The Television Academy is handing out Creative Arts Emmys this weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The two-day ceremony, on September 14 and 15, honors artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

Deadline will have extensive coverage, including updating lists of all the winners. The ceremony gets underway both nights at 5 p.m. PT.

As previously reported, presenters include Will Arnett (BoJack Horseman), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Peter MacNicol (Veep), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Patton Oswalt (An Emmy for Megan), Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method), Maggie Siff (Billions),and Shameik Moore (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), just to name a few.

There will also be an In Living Color cast reunion on Sunday, with Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, David Alan Grier and Tommy Davidson.

Unfortunately, the ceremony isn’t streaming live. But FXX will air the awards next weekend, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, the day before the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

