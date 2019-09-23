‘When The Street Lights Go On’: Queen Latifah Among Leads As Quibi Series Sets Full Cast

Queen Latifah is among six leads along with Chosen Jacobs (It), Sophie Thatcher (Chicago Med), Sam Strike (Nightflyers), Ben Ahlers (The Village) and Julia Sarah Stone (Honey Bee) set for When The Street Lights Go On, a coming-of-age murder mystery adapted from the Black List feature script by writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe. Additionally, Mark Duplass, Tony Hale, Kristine Froseth and Nnamdi Asomugha are set to recur in the project which hails from Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

Queen Latifah will play Det. Grasso, Jacobs is Charlie, Thatcher is Becky, Strike is Casper, Ahlers plays Brad, Stone portrays Berlice, Duplass is Mr. Carpenter, Hale is Mr. Bouque, Froseth is Chrissy and Asomugha is Adult Charlie.

Written by O’Keefe and Hutton and directed by Rebecca Thomas, When The Lights Go On is set after the murder of a beautiful young girl rocks a suburban community and the victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

O’Keefe, Hutton and Thomas executive produce. Tariq Merhab and Chad Hamilton executive produce for Anonymous Content.