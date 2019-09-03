‘Western Stars’ Release Date: Bruce Spingsteen Movie Cuts Loose Via Warner Bros

Bruce Springsteen turns 70 this month, but that isn’t slowing him down. (Like anything can.) Now we have a release date for Western Stars, a film that combines archival footage with the Boss’ performance of his new album in its entirety.

Warner Bros puts the film out in the street — well, in theaters — on October 25, after a pair of exclusive one-night Fathom Events screenings on the 19th and 23rd. The pic will have its world premiere September 12 at the Toronto Film Festival. Have a look at the trailer here.

In a July radio interview, Springsteen said the inspiration for the film came through positive fan response to his “little off to the left” album Western Stars, his first since High Hopes in 2014. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer previously had announced that he would not have time to tour behind the orchestral pop-country record and that he’s planning to record a new album with the E Street Band.

Springsteen executive produced the documentary and co-directed with Springsteen on Broadway helmer Thom Zimny. It comes on the heels of Blinded by the Light, director Gurinder Chadha’s quirky pic about a Pakistani teen in England whose life is upended by the Boss’ words and music in the 1980s.

‘Blinded By The Light’ Trailer: Gurinder Chadha’s Springsteen-Drenched Pic For The Ones Who Have A Notion Deep Inside