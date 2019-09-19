Fox Searchlight Acquires World Rights To Wes Anderson’s Upcoming Movie ‘The French Dispatch’

Fox Searchlight Pictures has picked up world rights to Wes Anderson’s next movie, The French Dispatch.

The all-star cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray. Released is slated for 2020.

Pic is described as “a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.” The movie will bring to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine. Anderson and Indian Paintbrush are producing.

The deal was negotiated by Megan O’Brien, EVP of Business Affairs for Fox Searchlight, and Gene Kang, EVP of Business and Legal Affairs, and Deborah Wettstein, Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Indian Paintbrush.

Searchlight has a long-running partnership with Anderson, including on movies Isle Of Dogs, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Darjeeling Limited.

“We are excited to dive back into the unmistakable and entirely original world of Wes Anderson,” said Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, Chairmen of Fox Searchlight Pictures. “Our collaborations with Wes in the past have been exceptional, and we’re thrilled to be back working with him and the Indian Paintbrush team on The French Dispatch.”