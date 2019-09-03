Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special With ’50 Central’ Producer Back Roads Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams has partnered with 50 Central producer Back Roads Entertainment on a stand-up comedy special.

Fresh off her own live stand up tour, the talkshow host is launching Wendy Williams & Friends Presents: For The Record. The special is being pitched to premium networks and streaming platforms next week.

The 90-minute special will feature The Wendy Williams Show host take on a raft of topics, including her own life and the tabloid headlines that it’s drawn. It comes after she took the show on road earlier this year. The special also features other stand ups including Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Mark Viera and newcomer Kristen Sivills.

The special will be produced by Back Roads Entertainment, which is behind BET’s 50 Cent show 50 Central as well as MTV’s Joking Off and Cooking Channel’s Big Bad BBQ Brawl, and Courtney Parker’s LostNThought Productions. Executive producers include Williams, Bernie Young, Parker, Royale Watkins and Colby Gaines and Jonathan Cane for Back Roads Entertainment.

Williams said, “Listen, people are talking about me and my life, but they have no idea. And since comedy has always been the best source of therapy for me, I’m using this special to tell some really good stories and have my comedian friends do some great comedy we can all relate to.”

“Wendy’s ability to be transparent in deflating the rumors and addressing the unbelievable headlines of her own life is not only brave, it’s brilliant,” said Parker. “And by creating a platform that zeros in on new voices in comedy that can assist in that; is trailblazing.”

“Wendy is everyone’s big sister and viewers trust her to approach any deeply personal topic from a fun and positive place,” added Gaines. “This special gives her the opportunity to infuse her one of a kind energy and humor into the stand-up environment, and also allows her the opportunity to address her own personal headlines and rumors once and for all.”