Wayne Fitzgerald Dies: Main Title Designer Of ‘Pillow Talk’, ‘Apocalypse Now’ Was 89

Wayne Fitzgerald, the main title designer of films including Pillow Talk, Apocalypse Now, The Godfather II and Total Recall died Monday on South Whidbey Island in Washington. He was 89.

Fitzgerald was born in Los Angeles on March 19, 1930. After graduating from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, he went on to work at Pacific Title & Art which did the main titles for various studios including Warner Bros., MGM, Fox, Paramount and Columbia. While there he worked on films such as Touch of Evil (1958), The Music Man (1962) and My Fair Lady (1964). In 1968, he launched Wayne Fitzgerald FilmDesign Inc.

His expansive resume spans 55 years and includes a diverse array of films including some of the most acclaimed and noteworthy films that have shaped Hollywood including Bonnie and Clyde (1967), as well as Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby (1968) and Chinatown (1974).

and continued to churn out memorable title design. His work can be seen in 9 to 5 (1980), National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), Footloose (1984) as well as the culturally signficant John Hughes films including Sixteen Candles (1984) and The Breakfast Club (1985). He also worked on Basic Instinct (1992), Wyatt Earp (1994) and Kingpin (1996).

On the TV side, he worked on Maverick, The Beverly Hillbillies, Mr. Ed, Columbo, Knots Landing, Dallas, Matlock and many others. He won a Primetime Emmy in 1987 for NBC’s The Bronx Zoo and scored two Daytime Emmys for his work on The Bold and the Beautiful and The Guiding Light.