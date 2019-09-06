Focus Features and Universal Pictures International have acquired international rights to Waves, the new Trey Edward Shults movie that had its world premiere at Telluride and is now at the Toronto Film Festival.

The deal marks a familiar path for Focus and A24, the film’s North American distributor. Two years ago, the companies teamed in the same manner on the release of eventual Oscar Best Picture nominee Lady Bird, which also took the Telluride-Toronto path.

A24 releases Waves in the U.S. on November 1 with an eye on an awards-season run. With today’s deal, Focus acquired and Universal Pictures International will now distribute worldwide excluding in Canada, China and Japan.

The film, written and helmed by Shults, stars Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russel, Alexa Demie], Neal Huff, Clifton Collins Jr and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Set against the landscape of South Florida, the plot traces the emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss.

The pic screens at TIFF on Tuesday, September 10 as a Special Presentation.