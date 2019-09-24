Click to Skip Ad
Wattpad Partners With Wise Entertainment To Develop TV and Film Projects For Brazil

It looks like Wattpad is furthering its global reach — and possible domination in the international market for developing foreign-language TV series and film. The latest company to join Wattpad’s list of collaborators is Wise Entertainment, the independent studio behind the Emmy-nominated series East Los High.

With Wise, Wattpad will develop Portuguese-language Wattpad stories as TV series and films for audiences in Brazil. This partnership marks Wattpad’s first major development deal in Latin America.

Wise Entertainment is known for content that tells stories for and by underserved audience. They also run an IP incubator in the country and will work with Wattpad to develop standout teen and YA projects for Brazilian viewers with local writers and producers. This deal, like other Wattpad international pacts, allows Wise to tap into Wattpad’s mix of creative expertise and Story DNA Machine Learning Technology.

Wattpad has a good track record for adapting hit stories for screen. Wattpad produces Hulu’s Emmy-nominated series Light as a Feather from author Zoe Aarsen. They also produced Anna Todd’s After from Anna Todd as well as Netflix’s The Kissing Booth from writer Beth Reekles.

In addition to Wise Entertainment, Wattpad has major deals and projects in development with a global array of partners including Sony Pictures Television, Viu, Mediacorp, NL Film, Mediaset, eOne, Lagardere Studios, iflix, SYFY, Huayi Brothers Korea, Bavaria Fiction, CBC and others.

