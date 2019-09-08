Washington Post Editor Slams Trump’s “Dangerous” Attacks On Reporters

Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron has fired back at President Trump for threatening to ban two Post reporters from the White House over a story that accused him of “self-sabotage.”

“The Washington Post staff is immensely proud to have these two superb journalists on staff,” Baron wrote in a statement issued by the paper’s communications VP, Kris Coratti.

“Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker have consistently demonstrated their integrity in covering the White House. We stand fully behind them and their important work,” Baron added. “The president’s statement fits into a pattern of seeking to denigrate and intimidate the press. It’s unwarranted and dangerous, and it represents a threat to a free press in this country.”

This latest salvo in Trump’s war of words with the Post came after an article describing the president’s “lost summer defined by self-inflicted controversies.”

Among the controversies listed in the story were Trump’s attacks on “the Squad” of Democratic Congresswomen, his continued anti-immigrant rhetoric, and his characterization of Baltimore as “rat and rodent infested.”

The article set Trump off, prompting him to call the two reporters out (by name) this morning on Twitter.

“The Washington Post’s @PhilipRucker (Mr. Off the Record) & @AshleyRParker, two nasty lightweight reporters, shouldn’t even be allowed on the grounds of the White House because their reporting is so DISGUSTING & FAKE,” Trump tweeted. “Also, add the appointment of MANY Federal Judges this Summer!”

The Post article titled “Trump’s lost summer: Aides claim victory, but others see incompetence and intolerance,” was published on September 1.

It said publicly White House officials speak Trump’s praises, “but privately, many of the president’s advisers and outside allies bemoan what they consider to be a period of missed opportunity and self-sabotage.”