Wash Westmoreland Heads LFF Jury; Polanski Added To EFA List; Tokyo Fest Competition — Global Briefs

Colette director Wash Westmoreland will head this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF) main jury. He will be joined by Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey, Egyptian writer and producer Mohamed Hefzy, I, Daniel Blake actress Hayley Squires, director Sudabeh Mortezai (whose Joy won last year’s LFF Competition) and magazine editor Jane Crowther. The LFF First Feature Competition jury will be led by Jessica Hausner, whose Little Joe screens at this year’s fest. Joining her are filmmaker Shola Amoo, whose The Last Tree was at Sundance this year, playwright Theresa Ikoko, and Lilting director Hong Khaou. The festival’s Documentary Competition will be overseen by Strong Island director Yance Ford, with outgoing DocLisboa head Cintia Gil, soon to take over at Sheffield Doc/Fest, and Skate Kitchen producer Julia Nottingham. Finally, the short film jury consists of filmmakers Amrou Al-Kadhi and Mark Jenkin, actor Alex Lawther, and actress and writer Marli Siu. The LFF runs October 2-13 this year.

The European Film Awards (EFA) board has added Roman Polanki’s An Officer And A Spy to its list of features that are recommended to its membership for nomination. Polanski’s latest premiered at the recent Venice Film Festival. Based on Roberts Harris’s book of the same title, the film recounts the notorious Dreyfus affair, which saw a French-Jewish army captain falsely accused of treason. Also added to the list is About Endlessness from Swedish director Roy Andersson. The film, which also bowed at Venice this year, is a reflection on the beauty and cruelty of human life. The EFA’s recommended list is now 48-strong. More than 3,600 members of the organization will vote to decide the nominations in the categories European film, director, actor, actress and screenwriter, which will be unveiled on November 9 at the Seville European Film Festival in Spain.

This year’s Tokyo International Film Festival has named seven world premieres in its competition. At a press conference today in the Japanese capital, organizers unveiled the completed 14-strong program. They include the world premieres of two Japanese features: Shin Adachi’s A Beloved Wife and Macoto Tezka’s Tezuka’s Barbara. Also debuting are Paul Soriano’s Mananita (Philippines); Reis Çelik’s Food For A Funeral (Turkey); Wang Rui’s Chaogtu With Sarula (China); Frelle Petersen’s Uncle (Denmark); and Aurelien Vernhes-Lermusiaux’s Towards The Battle (France-Colombia). The line-up also features the Asian premieres of Dominik Moll’s Only The Animals and Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s Disco. The festival runs October 28-November 5.