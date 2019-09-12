WarnerMedia’s Rooster Teeth Trims 13% Of Workforce: “We Have To Evolve”

In the latest round of belt-tightening to hit WarnerMedia, subsidiary Otter Media’s online video network Rooster Teeth has laid off 13% of its total workforce, or about 50 employees.

CEO Matt Hullum relayed the news to the staff Thursday, calling it “a tough day … unlike any moment of organizational change we have experienced together.” (Read the full memo below.)

Founded in 2003, Rooster Teeth has amassed a content portfolio spanning podcasts, animation, live events and web series like the mainstay Red vs. Blue. As it has entered the larger media arena, the Austin-based company has faced stiff challenges in a digital ad landscape dominated by Google and Facebook as well as WarnerMedia parent AT&T’s intense drive to cut costs.

Related Story Otter Media Moves Under WarnerMedia Purview Of Entertainment Chief Bob Greenblatt

“Our industry is evolving rapidly, and we have to evolve with it if we want to succeed,” Hullum wrote. “As we begin a new chapter, we have the opportunity to focus on what we do best: creating great content for our community and partners, supported by key lines of business including advertising, distribution, memberships, events, and e-commerce.”

Otter, owner of digital brands including Crunchyroll and Fullscreen, began as a joint venture between AT&T and the Chernin Group. AT&T last year rolled it up and positioned its assets inside WarnerMedia, where they will join those feeding the soon-to-launch streaming service HBO Max.

Digital media companies of all stripes have faced significant headwinds over the past couple of years, particularly in the video space dominated by YouTube, where Rooster Teeth has 45 million global subscribers. Funny or Die, Vice, BuzzFeed and Vox are among the many companies forced to lay off staff in order to stay competitive.

Variety had first word of the cuts.

Here is the internal email from Hullum, which was also posted on the public Rooster Teeth site: