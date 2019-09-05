WarnerMedia’s Bob Greenblatt To Be Named Personality of the Year 2019 At Mipcom

WarnerMedia’s Bob Greenblatt is to be named Mipcom Personality of the Year 2019 and will give a keynote address at the Cannes TV festival.

Greenblatt, who is Chairman WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, will also be honored at a gala dinner at the event, which runs October 14 to 17.

In his keynote interview, he will address “The Streaming Offensive” as his company plans to launch international streaming service HBO Max, which he oversees as well as HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and Otter Media.

Prior to this role, Greenblatt served as Chairman of NBC Entertainment, where he was credited with shows including This is Us, The Voice and The Good Place.

“Robert Greenblatt is one of the most respected entertainment executives in our industry,” said Paul Zilk, CEO of Reed MIDEM, organiser of Mipcom. “His passion for creative excellence, his pioneering spirit and ground-breaking approach to programming have changed the face of the industry and in recognition we are honoured to welcome him to Cannes as the MIPCOM 2019 Personality of the Year.”

Past Mipcom Personalities of the Year honourees include Issa Rae, Discovery boss David Zaslav, Shonda Rhomes, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Simon Cowell and Jeffrey Katzenberg.