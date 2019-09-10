WarnerMedia Taps HBO Vet Sofia Chang And Turner’s Rich Warren To Head Distribution

Warner Media’s sales and international unit has appointed Sofia Chang and Rich Warren, longtime HBO and Turner veterans, respectively, to lead its distribution business.

Both will take the title of president and will report to Gerhard Zeiler, Chief Revenue Officer of WarnerMedia and president of WarnerMedia International Networks.

While the execs will share the overall duties, each will play to their traditional strengths, with Chang focused on partnerships and digital and Warren emphasizing business and legal affairs and business development. The press release announcing the appointments noted that it reflects the ongoing effort to transform AT&T-owned WarnerMedia (formerly Time Warner) from a silo-oriented company to an integrated one.

Distribution is a pivotal area for WarnerMedia as it readies streaming service HBO Max for its launch next spring, which is joining new services from Disney, Apple and NBCUniversal in an effort to slow Netflix’s momentum. At the same time, the task of the distribution group is to forge carriage deals for legacy properties at a time when many pay-TV operators are trying to drive harder bargains with programmers. HBO remains dark on Dish Network nearly a year after hitting a snag in talks with the satellite company, the first carriage dispute to result in a blackout in the premium network’s 47-year history.

Chang and Warren’s purview will include all Turner channels, HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max.

Chang held the previous post of EVP of Global Digital Distribution for HBO, one of many positions she has held since joining HBO in 2000. She has led the transactional digital and physical distribution of HBO and Cinemax programs worldwide. Since 2015, she has been responsible for distributing HBO and Cinemax subscription services on all digital platforms.

Warren has been at the company for 19 years and most recently held the title of president of Turner Content Distribution. He oversaw the company’s multiplatform distribution of linear networks, digital

brands and on-demand content, affiliate marketing, business development, strategic planning and business affairs.

“We will have two hugely experienced leaders who know our business inside out,” Zeiler said in the press release. “Over the last few months I have worked closely with both; Sofia’s experience and success in driving HBO’s digital subscriptions has been of great value as I have looked to understand the U.S. HBO business in greater depth and detail, and Rich has brought his strategic skills to the table as we have sought this way forward. Working together both will provide the strategy and direction needed to enable future growth.”

In a memo to the staff, Zeiler elaborated on the appointments and also identified direct reports to Chang and Warren. Here is the full text of his memo: