Warner Bros Hires Disney Exec Charlie Coleman As Senior Vice President, Marketing EMEA

Long-time Disney marketing exec Charlie Coleman has been named Senior Vice President, Marketing EMEA, Warner Bros. Pictures, it was announced today by Julien Noble, Executive Vice President, International Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Coleman takes up position today, Monday 30 September, reporting to Noble.

Coleman will be responsible for EMEA development and campaign oversight, leading the regional marketing team including strategy, media, digital, publicity, and creative, working closely with both Burbank-based department heads and territory marketing teams.

Coleman previously worked across various roles at Disney for nearly 20 years. His most recent role was Vice President & Managing Director, Franchise Management for The Walt Disney Company, EMEA.

Related Story 'Joker' Has Quiet Los Angeles Premiere Amidst Possible Threats

He started at Buena Vista International in the UK and subsequently the European Regional Office, where he worked on marketing campaigns for movies including Kill Bill Vol.1 and Vol. 2, The Incredibles and Calendar Girls.

He then moved to Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, leading the international marketing partnerships function, delivering promotional campaigns across titles such as Ratatouille, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Up. After returning to London he ran some of Disney’s key franchises and brands for the region. In addition, he has led corporate brand management in Europe as well as the cross divisional partnerships team to deliver campaigns for the company’s Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars titles.

Noble said; “Charlie is a highly experienced marketing executive, incredibly creative with an amazing track record. We’ll look to his expertise to help us continue to push our strategic approach for our marketing campaigns. I’m excited for him to join us, he will be an incredible addition to our Warner Bros. team”