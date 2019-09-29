‘War Of The Worlds’: BBC Unveils First Trailer For Rafe Spall-Fronted Reboot Of H.G. Wells Classic

The BBC has unveiled the first trailer for its reboot of H.G. Wells’ classic War of the Worlds starring The Big Short’s Rafe Spall and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

The pair star in the BBC One series, which is produced by ITV-owned Mammoth Screen, alongside Trainspotting’s Robert Carlyle and Sherlock’s Rupert Graves.

The series, which filmed in Liverpol, was adapted by Wallander’s Peter Harness and directed by Craig Viveiros (And Then There Were None). It airs later this autumn.

Produced by Betsan Morris Evans (The City & The City), the series is the first adaptation set in Edwardian England, rather than America, and follows George, played by Spall, and his partner Amy, played by Tomlinson as they attempt to defy society and start a life together against the escalating terror of an alien invasion. Graves plays George’s older brother Frederick, while Carlyle stars as Ogilvy, an astronomer and scientist.

The War of the Worlds is executive produced by Damien Timmer, Preethi Mavahalli, Peter Harness, Craig Viveiros and Tommy Bulfin. ITV Studios Global Entertainment will be responsible for international distribution.