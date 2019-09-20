Vince Vaughn Set To Star In Hulu Movie ‘The Binge’ From American High

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has secured exclusive rights to The Binge, a comedy feature which has Vince Vaughn attached to star along with Skyler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet), Eduardo Franco (American Vandal), and Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner). The pic, which will mark the sixth film from American High, is set in a time where all drugs and alcohol are illegal, the only day anyone can participate in the “fun” is on Binge day.

Shutterstock

Jeremy Garelick is directing the pic from a screenplay by Jordan VanDina. The plot follows three friends, Griffin (Gisondo), Hags (Darden) and Andrew (Franco), who have all just turned 18 making them finally eligible to participate in the elusive once a year Big Binge Party.

Additional cast includes Grace Van Dien and Zainne Saleh.

Garelick, who co-wrote the Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston-starring rom-com The Break-Up, is producing the project with Ben Is Back and Judy EPs Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon as well as Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett, and Michael Schade.

Vaughn, most recently seen on the big screen in sports biopic Fighting with My Family and political thriller Seberg, is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

Gisondo is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; Franco by UTA and Mosaic; Darden by APA and Crimson Media.