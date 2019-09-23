Village Roadshow Adapting Charles Pellegrino’s Ecological-Horror Novel ‘Dust’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Village Roadshow Pictures has optioned New York Times-bestselling author Charles Pellegrino’s environmental horror novel Dust, which Dan Berk and Robert Olsen will adapt for the screen.
Pellegrino is a scientist working in paleobiology, astronomy; a designer for projects including rockets and nuclear devices (non-military propulsion systems), composite construction materials, and magnetically levitated transportation systems; and a writer. After sailing with Robert Ballard to the Galapagos Rift in the immediate aftermath of the discovery of the Titanic (in 1985), Pellegrino expanded from the field of paleontology into archaeology. He is the scientist who invented the Jurassic Park Recipe, used by the late author Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg. Pellegrino is also a science advisor to James Cameron for films including Titanic, the Avatar series and science documentaries. Pellegrino is repped by George Greenfield of CreativeWell, Inc.
Jillian Apfelbaum is overseeing Dust for Village Roadshow. Berk & Olsen’s dark comedy Villains, starring Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, and Kyra Sedgwick, premiered at SXSW last March and will open Sept. 20 in theaters. They are repped by Kaplan Perrone and lawyer Andrew Hurwitz.
