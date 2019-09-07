Click to Skip Ad
'Vikings' Travis Fimmel Joins Action Romance Pic 'Die In A Gunfight' – Toronto

Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Vikings’ Travis Fimmel has boarded Culmination’s Die in a Gunfight alongside previously announced Olivia Munn (who is in talks), Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta.

Die in a Gunfight is the story of a young guy (Boneta) who falls for the daughter (Daddario) of his father’s nemesis in New York City.  Fimmel will play a love sick Texan hitman hell bent on revenge. Cameras roll in October.

Die in a Gunfight is directed by Collin Schiffli, and written by Ant-Man and the Wasp scribe duo Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari. The action romance is being produced by Culmination’s Tom Butterfield, Mark Gordon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Politowski’s newly launched Align outfit will be financing. CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content are co-representing U.S. rights, with Culmination’s Harry White handling foreign sales.

Fimmel is best known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the History Channel’s Vikings. He is currently in production on TNT’s Raised by Wolves directed by Ridley Scott. He can also be seen alongside Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Jillian Bell, Common, Ken Jeong and John Malkovich in the upcoming comedy El Tonto directed by Charlie Day. His previous credits include Warcraft: The Beginning, Lean on Pete, Maggie’s Plan and A&E’s The Beast. Fimmel is represented Paradigm Talent Agency and Management 360.

Culmination is the Los Angeles-based production and sales company led by Tom Butterfield and Harry White, which focuses on high-quality films for the global theatrical marketplace.

 

