Paramount Television Sets Victoria Chew As SVP Strategic Marketing

Paramount Television has its first SVP Strategic Marketing. Industry veteran Victoria Chew takes on the new position, working with Paramount Television Distribution to create and develop custom marketing assets and strategies to support development, distribution and licensing sales.

The studio said the new post was created to work with distribution partners on growing Paramount TV’s franchises and brand. Chew will report to Cheryl Bosnak, EVP and Head of Current.

“Victoria is a seasoned TV executive who brings an impressive track record of innovative, out-of-the box, marketing campaigns effectively executed to drive revenue and promotion,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television. “She is sure to be a huge value add in helping to drive the marketing behind our shows.”

Chew most recently served as SVP Marketing at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Studios, where she directed marketing operations across all ancillary platforms with the goal of building the studio brand and its visibility in a business-to-business market. Prior to joining NBCU, she spent 15 years at ABC Entertainment Group, most recently as VP Strategic Marketing Partnerships, Franchise and Synergy for Daytime, Primetime and Late Night Programming.

She began her career at The Walt Disney Company as a Publicity manager for the Hyperion Books division.