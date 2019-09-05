Viaplay Owner Nordic Entertainment Group Eyes U.S. Division Following Picturestart Investment & Corporate Restructure

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the company behind growing Scandinavian SVOD service Viaplay, is planning to launch a U.S. division following its investment in Erik Feig’s Picturestart.

This comes after the company unveiled a major management restructure across its business.

NENT Studios US is being established following NENT Group’s strategic investment in Feig’s production and financing vehicle Picturestart in May. It is in the process of hiring a CEO. NENT was one of the initial backers of the venture alongside Warner Bros, Scholastic and Endeavor Content.

NENT has been attracting international attention for its raft of originals with Hollywood stars. Earlier this week, it commissioned Swedish-Norwegian action thriller The Machinery featuring The Revenant and Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Kristoffer Joner, while Brendan Fraser is to star in The Professionals, a loose remake of the Christian Slater-fronted action movie Soldiers of Fortune for the platform, and Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak is working up Margeaux, an international drama about the Munich Olympic massacre. Keanu Reeves has also starred in Swedish Dicks, one of its first originals that aired on Pop TV in the U.S.

Today, NENT Group revealed that it was changing its business model to focus less on specific territories and more on specific markets, platforms and brands. It reduced its Group Executive Management team and split its production business NENT Studios into three units covering the Nordic region and central and eastern Europe, the UK and the U.S.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, who previously oversaw content for Viaplay, becomes CEO of NENT Studios UK, which includes a joint venture with Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO said, “This is an important and natural step forward for NENT Group’s employees, customers, audiences and partners. Our focused model will ensure that we have the right resources in the right places, and can invest in even more fantastic experiences. We will have the best structure for a leading streaming player and content producer with a multi-market strategy and significant growth ambitions. Since launching NENT Group in June 2018, we have been building something unique in our industry. These changes will keep us ahead of the curve, and enable us to scale flexibly and efficiently. We have achieved so much in just one year, and coming together as one NENT Group will enable us to do even more and act even faster.”