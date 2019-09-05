Viacom’s Channel 5 Orders Spin-Off Of Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’ From Fremantle

Australian soap Neighbours is getting a spin-off. British broadcaster Channel 5 has commissioned a five-part run from American Gods producer Fremantle.

The company is making 22-minute Neighbours: Erinsborough High for its digital service My5. The show, which will launch in November, will explore what goes on behind the school gates of Erinsborough High during exam period, with the disappearance of one of the Year Twelve students sparking a number of revelations. The storyline will run in parallel to the linear show and will feature well known characters from the hit TV show, as well as some new faces.

Neighbours, which was originally commissioned by Australian broadcaster Seven Network, has been a cult hit in the UK. It began airing in 1985 and has been responsible for breaking stars including Margot Robbie, Guy Pearce, Natalie Imbruglia, Kylie Minogue and Alan Dale.

Oli Thomas, VP, Digital Lead, Channel 5 said, “Neighbours continues to be a popular show which has brought enjoyment to audiences for many years, so it’s hugely exciting to bring its first ever spin-off series to fans in the UK exclusively on My5.”