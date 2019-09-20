Viacom’s Channel 5 And Comedy Central Join BritBox

ITV and the BBC have signed up Viacom as a big new partner for their best of British streamer BritBox.

The platform will host hundreds of hours of content from Viacom-owned Channel 5 and Comedy Central when it launches in the U.K. later this year. The content will not appear on the U.S. version of BritBox.

BritBox did not name the shows that it is adding to its library, but said it would include factual and entertainment from Channel 5, and original British shows from Comedy Central.

Its current library boasts thousands of hours of content from the BBC and ITV, including hit shows like Gavin & Stacey, The Office, and Love Island.

Reemah Sakaan, group launch director for ITV SVOD, said: “We are thrilled to announce that another British public service broadcaster is joining BritBox.”

Arran Tindall, the senior vice president of commercial and content distribution at Viacom International Media Networks, said: “Under Viacom’s ownership we have significantly increased Channel 5’s investment in original UK content and we’re delighted to bring our popular homegrown content to an even wider audience through BritBox, alongside a selection of Comedy Central’s much-loved UK programming.”

BritBox was given the greenlight by U.K. media regulator Ofcom on Thursday and will launch before the end of the year, priced at £5.99 ($7.50) a month.