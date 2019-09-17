‘VFW’, War Vets Vs. Punk Mutants Action-Horror Movie, Scores RLJE Deal Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Bow

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired North American rights to VFW, an action horror move with a tough-guy cast that includes Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Fred Williamson and Martin Kove. The deal comes as the pic, directed by Joe Begos (Bliss, Almost Human, Mind’s Eye), is prepping for its world premiere Saturday at Austin’s Fantastic Fest.

RLJE, which is coming off acquiring Richard Stanley’s Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness wo rld premiere Color Out of Space a couple weeks ago, will release VFW in theaters on on-demand in first-quarter 2020.

Penned by Max Brallier & Matthew McArdle, VFW revolves around a group of war veterans who must defend their local VFW post and an innocent teen against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants. George Wendt, David Patrick Kelly, Tom Williamson, Sierra McCormick, Travis Hammer and Dora Madison also star.

Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk), Amanda Presmyk (Satanic Panic) and Josh Ethier (Bliss) are producers. Executive producers are Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman, Fangoria’s Danielle Cox and Phil Nobile Jr., Stephen Lang, Noah Lang, Bobby Campbell, Adam Donaghey, Jonathan Deckter and Marc Hofstatter.

“We are so excited to work with the legendary Stephen Lang,” RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “With Joe Begos at the helm, we have no doubt that the movie will create waves at this year’s Fantastic Fest and set the momentum for the upcoming release.”

RLJE’s Ward and Jess DeLeo negotiated the deal with Cinestate’s Sonnier on behalf of the filmmakers.

Fantastic Fest, which runs September 19-26, will premiere VFW alongside a 35mm print of Begos’ third feature film Bliss, which bowed this year at Tribeca and starred Madison.