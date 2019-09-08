Veteran Ohio TV Weatherman Charged With Pandering Child Pornography

A veteran Ohio weatherman has been arrested on charges of selling, distributing or displaying child pornography.

Mike Davis, age 60, who has spent more than three decades as a TV weatherman in the state, most recently for station WBNS-10TV, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

“Generally, these cases are not about one image,” said Chief Deputy Rick Minerd of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to the Dispatch. “We do take accidental downloads into account. It’s about a pattern.”

Davis was charged with pandering child pornography. He is awaiting arraignment at at Franklin County jail.

The station has not said what action it will take against him.