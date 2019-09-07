Refresh for latest…: The 76th Venice Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the winners about to be announced from inside the Sala Grande on the Lido. It’s been another year replete with strong movies hungry for awards season attention, as well as a fair share of controversy. And, it’s anybody’s guess which way Lucrecia Martel’s jury will swing.

Among the most contested titles, from even before the fest kicked off, is Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy which nevertheless held sway with Italian critics in an annual poll. Any win tonight would certainly seem to cement the divide between U.S. and Euro perspectives in the #MeToo era.

Overall, and for Hollywood, among the biggest show-stopping moments of the past 10 days was the world premiere of Warner Bros’ Joker with a mesmerizing turn by star Joaquin Phoenix. Also highly-praised are such titles as Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. The Netflix pic is a harrowing, superbly-acted look at divorce with strong lead performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Elsewhere, Italy’s Martin Eden was also warmly welcomed.

While nothing is certain until the winners are named, Lido scuttlebutt has been that the jury may look to make a statement with its Golden Lion laureate.

We’ll know more in just a little while, so stay tuned and check back for the winners as they are updated below.

VENICE 76

Silver Lion, Best Director

Roy Andersson; About Endlessness

Volpi Cup, Best Actress

Ariane Ascaride; Gloria Mundi

Volpi Cup, Best Actor

Luca Marinelli, Martin Eden

Best Screenplay

Yonfan; No. 7 Cherry Lane

Special Jury Prize

La Mafia Non E Più Quello Di Una Volta; dir: Franco Moresco

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Toby Wallace, Babyteeth

HORIZONS

Best Film

Atlantis; dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych

Best Director

Theo Court; Blanco En Blanco

Special Jury Prize

Verdict; dir: Raymund Ribay Guttierez

Best Actress

Marta Nieto; Madre

Best Actor

Sami Bouajila; A Son

Best Screenplay

Jessica Palud, Revenir

Best Short Film

Darling; dir: Saim Sadiq

LION OF THE FUTURE — LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM

You Will Die At 20; dir: Amjad Abu Alala

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

Best VR

The Key; dir: Céline Tricart

Best VR Experience

A Linha; dir: Ricardo Laganaro

Best VR Story

Daughters Of Chibok; dir: Joel Kachi Benson

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary on Cinema

Babenco; dir: Barbara Paz

Best Restoration

Ecstasy; Gustav Machaty