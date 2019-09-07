Refresh for latest…: The 76th Venice Film Festival draws to a close tonight with the winners about to be announced from inside the Sala Grande on the Lido. It’s been another year replete with strong movies hungry for awards season attention, as well as a fair share of controversy. And, it’s anybody’s guess which way Lucrecia Martel’s jury will swing.
Among the most contested titles, from even before the fest kicked off, is Roman Polanski’s An Officer And A Spy which nevertheless held sway with Italian critics in an annual poll. Any win tonight would certainly seem to cement the divide between U.S. and Euro perspectives in the #MeToo era.
Overall, and for Hollywood, among the biggest show-stopping moments of the past 10 days was the world premiere of Warner Bros’ Joker with a mesmerizing turn by star Joaquin Phoenix. Also highly-praised are such titles as Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. The Netflix pic is a harrowing, superbly-acted look at divorce with strong lead performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Elsewhere, Italy’s Martin Eden was also warmly welcomed.
While nothing is certain until the winners are named, Lido scuttlebutt has been that the jury may look to make a statement with its Golden Lion laureate.
We’ll know more in just a little while, so stay tuned and check back for the winners as they are updated below.
VENICE 76
Silver Lion, Best Director
Roy Andersson; About Endlessness
Volpi Cup, Best Actress
Ariane Ascaride; Gloria Mundi
Volpi Cup, Best Actor
Luca Marinelli, Martin Eden
Best Screenplay
Yonfan; No. 7 Cherry Lane
Special Jury Prize
La Mafia Non E Più Quello Di Una Volta; dir: Franco Moresco
Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress
Toby Wallace, Babyteeth
HORIZONS
Best Film
Atlantis; dir: Valentyn Vasyanovych
Best Director
Theo Court; Blanco En Blanco
Special Jury Prize
Verdict; dir: Raymund Ribay Guttierez
Best Actress
Marta Nieto; Madre
Best Actor
Sami Bouajila; A Son
Best Screenplay
Jessica Palud, Revenir
Best Short Film
Darling; dir: Saim Sadiq
LION OF THE FUTURE — LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM
You Will Die At 20; dir: Amjad Abu Alala
VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY
Best VR
The Key; dir: Céline Tricart
Best VR Experience
A Linha; dir: Ricardo Laganaro
Best VR Story
Daughters Of Chibok; dir: Joel Kachi Benson
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary on Cinema
Babenco; dir: Barbara Paz
Best Restoration
Ecstasy; Gustav Machaty
